Trends :PM Modi KeralaUddhav ThackerayWrestler ProtestCovid NewsAmritpal Singh
Home » India » Mumbai: 24 Karat Gold Bars Worth Rs 1.60 Crore Recovered from 3 Passengers At Airport | WATCH

Mumbai: 24 Karat Gold Bars Worth Rs 1.60 Crore Recovered from 3 Passengers At Airport | WATCH

All three passengers were arrested after they reportedly confessed to smuggling the bars to avoid customs duties

Advertisement

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 02:24 IST

Delhi, India

The gold bars were allegedly sought to be smuggled. (Image: screengrab from ANI video)
The gold bars were allegedly sought to be smuggled. (Image: screengrab from ANI video)

The Mumbai customs department has arrested three Indian passengers for allegedly carrying 24 karat gold bars, valued at Rs 1.60 crore in total, by sticking them below the airport baggage trollies. The incident was reported on April 20.

The gold bars were allegedly sought to be smuggled by concealing and taping them below the airport baggage trollies used by passengers to carry their baggage from the conveyor belt to outside the airport terminal.

Advertisement

All three passengers were arrested after they reportedly confessed to smuggling the bars to avoid customs duties.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

first published: April 23, 2023, 00:22 IST
last updated: April 23, 2023, 02:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot In New Photoshoot, The Diva Flaunts Her Toned Abs In The Sexy Pictures

+7PHOTOS

Inside Varun Dhawan's 36th Birthday Celebration: The Actor Celebrates With Wife Natasha And Friends, See Pics