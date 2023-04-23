Mumbai: 24 Karat Gold Bars Worth Rs 1.60 Crore Recovered from 3 Passengers At Airport | WATCH

The Mumbai customs department has arrested three Indian passengers for allegedly carrying 24 karat gold bars, valued at Rs 1.60 crore in total, by sticking them below the airport baggage trollies. The incident was reported on April 20.

The gold bars were allegedly sought to be smuggled by concealing and taping them below the airport baggage trollies used by passengers to carry their baggage from the conveyor belt to outside the airport terminal.

Advertisement

All three passengers were arrested after they reportedly confessed to smuggling the bars to avoid customs duties.

Read all the Latest India News here