Home » India » Mumbai: 3 Terrorists from Pakistan Have Entered City Via Dubai, Claims Unknown Person; Cops Hunt Caller

Mumbai: 3 Terrorists from Pakistan Have Entered City Via Dubai, Claims Unknown Person; Cops Hunt Caller

The unknown caller identified one terrorist as one Mujeeb Sayyed and gave his mobile number and vehicle number

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 14:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Police have started investigating the matter. Further details awaited (Image/ Reuters)
Police have started investigating the matter. Further details awaited (Image/ Reuters)

Mumbai police’s control room on Saturday received a call saying three terrorists have entered the city. The caller claimed that three terrorists belonging to Pakistan arrived in Mumbai via Dubai on Friday morning, according to sources.

The unknown caller identified one terrorist as Mujeeb Sayyed and gave information about his mobile number and vehicle number to the police.

Police have started investigating the matter. However, officials privy to the development suspect the information might be fake.

Police is tracing the caller. Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 08, 2023, 14:08 IST
last updated: April 08, 2023, 14:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kiara Advani Looks Ultra Glamorous In Bold Red Cutout Dress, Check Out The Newlywed Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor Among Divas Who Ruled The Red Carpet At Awards Night, See Their Sexy Pics