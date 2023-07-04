Mumbai: 3 Persons Barge Into ICU, Slap On-duty Doctor After Being Dissatisfied Over Relative's Treatment

In another incident of violence against medical practitioners, three people barged into the ICU of the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri and physically assaulted the doctor on duty.

According to an HT report, the family members of a patient, who was being treated at the hospital, were dissatisfied with the treatment and then forcibly entered the ICU.

Later, one of the accused allegedly slapped a doctor who was on duty.

The accused have been identified as Shaheem Ghani Ahmed, Afzal Ghani Ahmed and Gousiya Khan, reported HT.

The family members not only threatened to harm the hospital staff but also the other patients who were undergoing treatment around him, police officials were quoted as saying by HT.

The police report claimed that the incident occurred on Saturday when the trio entered the ICU on the tenth floor of the hospital without permission.

“Their 70-year-old mother has been undergoing treatment for some infection at the hospital since June 23. The relatives had been fighting the hospital staff regarding the bill amount and refused to pay up. The hospital had earlier made a police complaint in that matter as well," HT quoted police as saying.

The police also said that the family members barged into the floor and started screaming at the staff members and doctors.

The staff members claimed that the kin was not satisfied with the treatment and was upset about stopping her medication. When the ICU in charge tried to diffuse the situation, one of them allegedly slapped the doctor and the other two pushed him around.