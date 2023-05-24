Mumbai: 34-year-old Man Hangs Self in Dharavi Hotel, Probe On

A 34-year-old man allegedly hanged himself to death in a hotel room at Mumbai’s Dharavi, reports said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at Hotel Sion Residency, located on LBS Road. The deceased has been identified as Suraj Singh Baghel, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

The Dharavi police arrived at the scene and took possession of the deceased body, reports said. The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

According to police sources, it has been revealed that the deceased initially attempted suicide by cutting the vein of his left hand. However, when this attempt proved unsuccessful, it is suspected that he made a subsequent attempt to end his life by hanging himself.

The investigation is ongoing to gather further details and ascertain the cause of death.

The Dharavi police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated an extensive investigation into the matter.

Officials are actively searching for the relatives or next of kin of the deceased.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)