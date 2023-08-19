Mumbai: Advisory Issued for Citizens Amid Presence of Jellyfish, Stingrays on Juhu Beach

In light of incidents of people getting stung by jellyfish at Juhu beach here, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday issued an advisory for citizens to take precautions while venturing into the sea.

Officials from the fisheries department and senior civic officials visited the beach in the western suburbs and caution boards were placed at various locations warning people about the presence of jellyfish and stingrays, an official said.

The civic body in the advisory has asked citizens not venture into the sea without clothes and wear gumboots on the beach, the official said, adding that children have been advised against entering the water.

Advertisement

According to the fisheries department, jellyfish and stingrays get washed up on the beach in large numbers from August to October.

The sharp barbs of stingrays can pierce the skin, while a sting from the jellyfish can cause a surge of electricity, a burning sensation, itching and swelling, it stated.