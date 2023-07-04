Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Maharashtra: 10 Dead, Over 20 Injured After Truck Hits Four Vehicles, Rams into Highway Hotel | WATCH

The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop. After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and the injured were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 21:37 IST

New Delhi, India

The accident took place at around 12 pm on Tuesday near Palasner village on Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule district of Maharashtra. (ANI photo).
At least 10 people were killed while 20 others were injured after a truck rammed into highway hotel in Maharashtra’s Dhule on Tuesday. The accident occurred around noon near Palasner village on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Dhule district, nearly 300-km away from the state capital, according to a police official.

According to sources, the container first collided with four vehicles and subsequently crashed into a hotel on a highway in Maharashtra’s Dhule district on Tuesday, killing so many.

The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. It hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side. The truck then rammed into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned, according to officials.

It was earlier reported at least 15 people were killed and more than 20 injured. The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh.

The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop, he said. After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot. The injured persons were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the tragedy and announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to the kin of each deceased.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in a tweet expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and paid tribute to them. The administration is providing all kinds of assistance, he said.

    • (With inputs from PTI)

    first published: July 04, 2023, 13:21 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 21:37 IST
