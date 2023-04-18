Mumbai: Ahead of Monsoon, BMC Identifies Over 200 Unsafe Structures For Demolition

Ahead of the monsoon season in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has flagged 217 buildings as dangerous, and has issued eviction notices before they are demolished.

Every year, the civic body identifies buildings that are deemed unsafe before rainfall kicks in. In 2022, it had identified 489 buildings, more than twice of those this year.

Here’s a list of unsafe structures identified by BMC

K West ward

Andheri, Juhu and Vile Parle West have the maximum number of unsafe buildings, categorised as C1. The number stands at 29 this year.

H West ward

This covers Bandra, Khar and Santacruz West and the unsafe buildings stand at 22 here.

K East ward

This covers Andheri and Jogeshwari East, and has 21 buildings.

R North (Dahisar)

This has one unsafe structure

C (Marine Lines)

This has two unsafe structures

B (Dongri)

Three unsafe buildings

A (Colaba, Fort and Churchgate)

Three unsafe buildings

Problems faced in evicting people

Despite the unsafety, the civic body faces protests from the people residing in these buildings.

According to Hindustan Times, occupants of 110 buildings have moved courts challenging the eviction notices of their buildings. Of the 29 unsafe structures in K West, the BMC has succeeded in vacating only eight buildings.

