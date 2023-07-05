Mumbai Airport: Dubai-bound Passenger Held with Dirhams Worth Over Rs 3 Crore

A Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by the CISF personnel on Tuesday at the international airport here for allegedly carrying Dirhams worth more than Rs 3 crore in an alleged unauthorised manner, a senior officer said.

The passenger was intercepted by the security personnel around 3 am at the Terminal-2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport when his hand baggage was put for security check in the X-ray scanner.