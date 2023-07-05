Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Mumbai Airport: Dubai-bound Passenger Held with Dirhams Worth Over Rs 3 Crore

Mumbai Airport: Dubai-bound Passenger Held with Dirhams Worth Over Rs 3 Crore

The passenger was intercepted by the security personnel around 3 am at the Terminal-2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport when his hand baggage was put for security check in the X-ray scanner

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 00:17 IST

Mumbai, India

A total of 14,22,500 Dirhams, worth about Rs 3 crore as per current exchange rate, was recovered from the baggage of the man who was travelling to Dubai by an Emirates flight. (Getty Images)
A total of 14,22,500 Dirhams, worth about Rs 3 crore as per current exchange rate, was recovered from the baggage of the man who was travelling to Dubai by an Emirates flight. (Getty Images)

A Dubai-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by the CISF personnel on Tuesday at the international airport here for allegedly carrying Dirhams worth more than Rs 3 crore in an alleged unauthorised manner, a senior officer said.

The passenger was intercepted by the security personnel around 3 am at the Terminal-2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport when his hand baggage was put for security check in the X-ray scanner.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • A total of 14,22,500 Dirhams, worth about Rs 3 crore as per current exchange rate, was recovered from the baggage of the man who was travelling to Dubai by an Emirates flight.

    The passenger could not produce any valid document for carrying this high volume of foreign currency and he was handed over to the customs authorities, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 05, 2023, 00:17 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 00:17 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App