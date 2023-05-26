Mumbai Airport: Over 100 VietJet Passengers Stranded Since Last Night Amid 'No Flight Info'

Several passengers of VietJet are having a harrowing time at the Mumbai airport as the Vietnam-bound airline, which was scheduled to fly to Ho Chi Minh City around 11 pm on Thursday, is yet to take off. Flyers said that there is no information available regarding the flight.

A passenger tweeted to civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “cancel the license of VietJet". He also complained about the “rude staff" and no facilities being provided by the airline in wake of incessant delay.

The passenger further said that the situation was particularly difficult for senior citizens.

More than 100 passengers stranded at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport complained that they were not even given drinking water. Among them, children were the most affected as some of them “fell unconsciousness".

Passengers complained that there was no flight status available for the flight scheduled for May 26. The details online showed status for May 25 and then May 27.

The incident has come at a time when the airline is also facing backlash in South Korea over cancellations and refusal of refunds. According to a report by The Korea Economic Daily, the Korea Consumer Agency has received 329 consultations pertaining to Vietjet Air from January last year to March this year.

In the first quarter of 2023 alone, complaints jumped 127.9% for Vietjet Air. The report further stated since June 2021, the airline has been offering customers credit points for canceled tickets, including those canceled by the airline, but imposes a 45,000 won ($40) per person fee for voluntary cancellations.

The Korean report further stated that these credits, however, expire in one to two years and are non-transferable, leading to potential losses for customers.