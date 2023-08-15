Mumbai: Andheri Bridge Shut for Traffic Movement Till Wednesday Morning; Netizens Fear 'Monday Blues' Again

Mumbai’s Andheri Bridge will remain shut for traffic movement from 10.30 pm on Tuesday to 05.00 am Wednesday due to some work.

Mumbai Traffic Police said that the traffic is moving through slip road due to the work of removing the iron arch at the Western Expressway Andheri Bridge.

“Andheri Bridge is closed from 10.30 pm to 05.00 Am and the traffic is moving through sleep road due to the work of removing iron arch at Western Expressway Andheri Bridge ascent and descent," Mumbai Traffic Police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Reacting to the update, netizens expressed apprehension if there will be traffic congestion on Wednesday morning on the stretch like that of Monday.

“Is it going to be the same thing tomorrow morning too? Just like day before," a user said in a post on X.

“Monday, 14th August the time was overshot by 3.5 hours from the one notified here with regards to opening. Hope you’ll adhere to the time specified to ensure smooth flow of traffic for citizens travelling early," another user wrote on X.

These were referring to the massive traffic jam which was reported on Mumbai’s busy Western Express Highway on Monday morning. The heavy congestion was reported due to the work of demolishing the gantry girders on the Andheri flyover.

Netizens shared videos of traffic snarls on the stretch on Tuesday night, saying the information about the closure of Andheri Bridge could have been communicated in advance.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

In a press note released by Mumbai Traffic Police on August 12, it suggested some alternative routes for the commuters.

Commuters travelling from Vakola towards Borivali can follow the Western

Express Highway North bound Slip Road From Hanuman Nagar Bus Stop via