Mumbai: BMC Considering Opening Portion of Under-Construction Coastal Road in November

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considering partially commissioning the under-construction Coastal Road in November 2023. While around 76% of the work is completed, BMC temporarily suspended the construction along the sea because of the onset of the monsoon.

Quoting officials, a TOI report said only one side of the Coastal Road’s twin tunnel (from Girgaum Chowpatty to Priyadarshini Park), especially the right-hand tunnel (RHS) from south to north, will be accessible in November.

The BMC is also considering opening the road from Marine Drive to either Haji Ali or JK Kapoor Chowk in Worli.

“There is still pending work on the left-hand tunnel (LHS), which is planned to be opened in May 2024," an official said.

The project, originally budgeted at Rs 12,721 crore, and commenced in November 2018, was scheduled for completion by November 2023. The entire project, however, is expected to be completed by May 2024.