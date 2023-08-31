‘Drunk’ Man Made Hoax Call to Blow Up Maharashtra Secretariat, Detained

Mumbai police on Thursday received a threat call about an explosive being placed inside the Maharashtra secretariat in South Mumbai. After bomb detection personnel along with sniffer dogs searched the high-security complex, it turned out to be a false alarm.

The phone call was received on the 112 helpline of the Navi Mumbai police in the afternoon about a bomb being placed in Mantralaya or the state secretariat.

After the call, Mumbai police personnel along with a bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs rushed to the state government’s administrative headquarters and thoroughly checked the premises, but no suspicious object was found, an official said.

The call was later traced to Ahmednagar.

A man, who was under the influence of alcohol, was later detained in Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra for allegedly making the bomb threat call, official said.