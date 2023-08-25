Mumbai Businessman Arrested for Hiring Three Men to Attack His Brother Over Family Dispute

A 45-year-old businessman from Nagpada was arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly hiring people to attack his younger brother over a family dispute. The prime accused, identified as Irfan Yunus Namakwala, had given a Rs 1.5 lakh contract to three men for attacking his brother Imran.

According to a report, police said the businessman had an argument with his brother two weeks ago following which Imran slapped him. This incident angered Irfan and he decided to hire three men — Islam Qureshi (34), Salim Mansoor Sheikh (23) and Lokendra Rawat (28), to carry out an attack on him.

All accused have been kept under judicial custody and were booked under relevant sections of conspiracy, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means and common intention.

Two of the hired men who were following Imran in a bike attacked him near Jehangir Art Gallery in Colaba. The victim was travelling in a car with his friend from his Nagpada residence and had stepped out to check the tyres when he was attacked with an iron rod, Indian Express quoted a police officer as saying.

Following the attack, Imran was admitted in Saifee Hospital and a case was registered at Colaba police station.

One of the attackers, Qureshi was arrested on August 7 from his residence in Sewri. The registration number of the bike was traced through the CCTV footage. “The suspects had hidden the number plate, in which only ‘08’ was visible… with that, we managed to trace Qureshi," the officer added.