Mumbai: Buyer Misrepresented With 'Tallest Building Ever' Claim Gets Rs 11.6 Crore Refund Order

The Mumbai consumer court recently awarded a refund of Rs 11.65 crore with interest to a flat buyer who booked a flat in ‘World One’ after it no longer remained the tallest building in the world.

According to an FPJ report, the consumer argued that the building being the tallest in the world was the only reason he bought the house, which is no more the case.

The buyer was paying the instalments for the flat till then, however, when it was not going to be the tallest, he stopped the further payments for the flat he booked on the 38th floor.

When protested, the buyer moved to consumer court and sought possession of his flat in ‘World One’ with all 117 floors constructed with all permissions in place from authorities along with delayed compensation or refund with 18 per cent interest.

What did Mumbai Consumer Court say

The Commission observed that the motivation for the buyer was to obtain a property in the world’s tallest building and the representation made to him suggested the same.

He was promised a flat in the building with 117 floors as the brochures clearly suggested.