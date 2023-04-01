Home » India » Mumbai: Cab Driver Thrashed by Security Guards at Airport Over Parking Issue, 6 Arrested | WATCH

Mumbai: Cab Driver Thrashed by Security Guards at Airport Over Parking Issue, 6 Arrested | WATCH

Sahar police have registered a case against six people on the basis of the statement of the car driver

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 19:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Police have registered a case under sections 142,143,146,147,323, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (Image/ Twitter)
Police have registered a case under sections 142,143,146,147,323, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (Image/ Twitter)

A total of six people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a cab driver in the parking lot of the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Cab driver Devan Devere was waiting for a passenger at the parking lot when he was beaten by private security personnel deployed at the airport following an argument, police said on Saturday.

“The driver of the car, Devan Devere, was standing in the parking lot waiting for the passenger when a private female security personnel came and an argument broke out between the two regarding the parking of the car, the dispute turned into a scuffle," an official said.

Advertisement

Following this, other private security personnel present at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 started kicking and hitting the driver in a fit of rage, due to which the car driver sustained injuries, they added.

RELATED NEWS

Sahar police have registered a case against six people identified as-Ganesh Mohite, Mohan Dhotre, Kishore, Anil Thakur, Sagar, and Fatima Tule- on the basis of the statement of the car driver and have arrested them.

Police have registered a case under sections 142,143,146,147,323, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further investigation is underway.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: April 01, 2023, 19:21 IST
last updated: April 01, 2023, 19:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Athiya Shetty Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

NMACC Opening, Dior Show In Mumbai, Trailer Release Of PS 2, Release Of Bholaa Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week