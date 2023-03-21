Mumbai Coastal Road: Traffic Diversion in Place for Five Months Amid Construction Work | See Details

A fresh advisory has been issued by Mumbai Traffic Police, informing motorists about a slew of diversions over NS Road being used for Mumbai Coastal Road development (Marine Drive).

As part of the construction, the coastal road construction agency has planned to carry out drainage outfall work on the south-bound lane of NS Road between Taraporewala aquarium and Islam Gymkhana in south Mumbai. According to sources, the work is almost over and is in its last phase and may get over in 5 months.

According to traffic police advisory, vehicle users have been advised to avoid vehicles on NS Road (Marine Drive) southbound, only if required or in an urgency to avoid congestion.

Here are some alternate routes suggested by motorists to avoid congested roads and slow movement. The Mumbai Traffic Police also shared a list of alternate routes.

> Motorists intending to travel to South Mumba: (Colaba, Cuffe parade, Churchigate Nariman Point are advised to use Maharassicarve road for their travel. The route shall be:

> Kemps Corner, Nana Chowk, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction, Godrej Junction, and further move ahead to their desired destination.

> Peddar Road, RTI Junction, Cecil Junction, Sukh Sagar Junction, take a left turn, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction and further move ahead to their desired destination.

> Walkeshwar, Bandstand, Wilson College, Chowpatty, Opera House, Saifee Hospital, Godha Gadi Junction, Marine Lines Station, Income Tax Office, Churchgate Junction, and further move ahead to their desired destination.

Mumbai Coastal Road Project

The Coastal road for the city was planned more than a decade ago by the then Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan-led government in 2012. Chavan suggested Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation consider building coastal roads instead of capital-heavy sea links. To do away with congestion in the city, the project was taken up in 2014 but got delayed due to the non-issuance of environmental clearances.

The project which many call a world-class project finally got approval in 2018 and since then the work is being executed by BMC. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 12,720 without rehabilitation, acquisition, and landscaping. As for as the length of the road project is concerned, the total length of this coastal road will be 29 km.

The coastal road project is expected to cut the travel time between Marine lines in south Mumbai and Kadivali in north Mumbai down by 70 percent.

