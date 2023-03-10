Home » India » Mumbai Couple Found Dead in Bathroom Under Mysterious Circumstances on Holi; Police Initiates Probe

Mumbai Couple Found Dead in Bathroom Under Mysterious Circumstances on Holi; Police Initiates Probe

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Pant Nagar police station and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

The cause of the death is yet to be determined. (Photo for representation)
The cause of the death is yet to be determined. (Photo for representation)

A Mumbai-based couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Wednesday.

According to the police, the duo were found dead in their bathroom, and their bodies were discovered by their maid.

The maid had a duplicate keys of the house, and called the relatives who in-turn informed the police.

The cause of the death is yet to be determined. A case of accidental death has been registered at the Pant Nagar police station, news agency ANI said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, DCP (Zone-7) Purushottam Karad said.

The husband was aged 42, while the wife was 39 years old.

