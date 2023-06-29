Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Home » India » 'Terrified Child Pooped': Mumbai Couple's Version as New Video Emerges in Mira Road Goat Row

Mira Road Bakreid Goat Row: Mohsin told news channels that he had brought the goat to his flat after the builder refused permission to keep the goats at a designated space in the society.

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 14:35 IST

Mumbai, India

A fresh video has surfaced in the row over a Muslim family bringing a goat before Bakrid to their home in Mira Road, near Mumbai. The woman, Yasmin Khan, can be heard mentioning the word ‘mob lynching’ over phone as the ruckus broke out. The people shooting the video showed on camera how the woman was “spreading lies even as the protesting group just stood near the family’s car objecting" to bringing the goat in the society.

“See, how they spread lies," the men in the viral video said pointing fingers at Yasmin’s husband, Mohsin, who was seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, standing behind his wife.

“Why are you calling this mob lynching? We have all the photos and we are taking videos also," the men in the video said. “Are you the police?" Mohsin Khan asked during the ruckus, adding that “no one can stop his car".

Yasmin later told news agency ANI that someone from the group had held her husband’s throat. As the situation turned intense, her four-year-old got so petrified that he ended up “pooping in the pants". “He was trembling," she added.

“The DJ plays till 11 in the night on most festivals but we have never objected. The people to whose homes we used to take sweets during Ganpati, Navratras and Diwali were also a part of that crowd. We felt very sad. They could have mob lynched us," Yasmin said.

Mohsin Khan said that a person came and argued with him. “I asked him who are you. I have never seen him even in society before. I told him to show me the rule that I cannot bring a goat," he added.

The Goat Row in Mira Road

A massive row broke out on Tuesday evening when a section of residents of a housing complex in Maharashtra’s Thane district objected to the family bringing a goat to his house.

The police rushed to the housing society located in Bhayander area following the incident. They held discussions with the residents and pacified them, a station house officer (SHO) at Mira Road police station was quoted by news agency PTI.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms in which some people were seen shouting and preventing the man from taking the goat to his house. The police official said the man informs the police every year in advance about the procedure of bringing a goat to his house ahead of Bakrid as he has no other place to keep it. “The man takes the goat away the next day and the animal is not slaughtered at his residence," the official said.

The man was later told to take the animal out of his house in the presence of police, he said. No formal complaint has been received in this connection and no offence registered, the official added.

The issue, however, snowballed on Wednesday with political leaders weighing in that no slaughtering is allowed anywhere except the designated places as mandated by the Mumbai high court. Mohsin clarified that he had no intention to sacrifice the goats in the society.

Mohsin told news channels that he had brought the goat to his flat after the builder refused permission to keep the goats at a designated space in the society.

    • He clarified that every year he brings goats and keeps them at the designated space after obtaining the permission from the builder, but this year the builder asked them to approach the society administration.

    Adding to Mohin’s clarification, Yasmeen said that they had been living in the society for the past three years. “We had said that we will go to the slaughterhouse to sacrifice the goat, but no one was listening to us," she added.

