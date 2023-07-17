Trends :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseJ&K EncounterYamuna Floods
Mumbai Creek Tragedy: Bodies of 2 Boys Found, 1 Still Missing

Mumbai Creek Tragedy: Bodies of 2 Boys Found, 1 Still Missing

Personnel of the fire brigade, police, Coast Guard and Navy divers had rushed to the spot and launched a search operation which was halted on Sunday night

July 17, 2023, 10:41 IST

Mumbai, India

Family members wait as search and rescue operation underway. (File: PTI)
Family members wait as search and rescue operation underway. (File: PTI)

The bodies of two of the three minor boys feared drowned in Mumbai’s Marve creek were found on Monday morning while search was still on for the one missing boy, a police official said.

Five boys, in the aged group of 12 to 16 years and residents of Malwani area here, entered the Marve creek in suburban Malad on Sunday morning. While two of them were rescued by some people before the arrival of fire brigade, three others went missing.

Personnel of the fire brigade, police, Coast Guard and Navy divers had rushed to the spot and launched a search operation which was halted on Sunday night.

    • A helicopter was also involved in the search operation, which was called off in the evening. The bodies of two of the missing boys, both aged 14, were fished out from the waters on Monday morning and sent to a hospital, the police official said.

    Efforts were on to trace another 12-year-old missing boy, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 17, 2023, 10:41 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 10:41 IST
