Mumbai: Customs Department Destroys 350 Kg of Drugs Worth Rs 1,500 Crore

The Customs Department on Friday destroyed 350 kg of drugs worth over Rs 1,500 crore at an incineration facility, officials said.

Mumbai Customs Zone-III burnt down the narcotic substances at the Mumbai Waste Management Limited at Taloja in Navi Mumbai, in the presence of a high-level drugs disposal committee, he said.

The destroyed drugs included 9 kg of high-purity cocaine and 198 kg of methamphetamine (meth) which were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, from a fruit consignment in October 2022, said Dr Shridhar Dhumal, deputy commissioner (customs).

This was one of the biggest seizures of cocaine and methamphetamine and would have fetched Rs 1,476 crore in the illicit drug market, he said.

Besides this, 32.9 kg of marijuana or ganja, 81.91 kg of mandrax and 298 MDMA tablets seized in various parts of Mumbai and its neighbouring areas were also destroyed, he said.