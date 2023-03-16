‘Madam Chatur’, ‘Ms Fad-noise’: Amruta Fadnavis, Priyanka Chaturvedi Locked in Twitter Spat as Designer Case Snowballs

The case against a Mumbai-based designer for allegedly trying to bribe Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, with Rs 1 crore seeking her “intervention" in a criminal case set the stage for a Twitter spat between the BJP leader’s spouse and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, the designer, identified as Aniksha Jaisinghani has been arrested while the search is on for the other accused Anil Jaisinghani (Aniksha’s father), ANI reported quoting Mumbai Police.

The fight began after Priyanka tweeted a thread on the case on Twitter and said a criminal’s daughter (the designer) is friends with his wife for over five years. The Member of Parliament also slammed the Deputy CM for calling the case a “political conspiracy".

“A criminal’s daughter gains access to de facto CM’s house&is friends with his wife for over 5 years (as per DCM statement in assembly). Gives his wife jewellery, clothes to wear (for promotion). Roams around with her in her car. The designer friend also tells her how they can make money through reporting bookies,raiding them& settling the same to earn money. Despite that their friendship continues. Now there are allegations of videos&blackmail. What is happening in Maharashtra Shri @narendramodi ji?

Priyanka asked why there should not be an independent investigation in the case.

“This statement of Home Minister claiming the videos are manipulated in his own family’s issue is incorrect and unethical. If this was an opposition leader the same DCM would have been screaming corruption, wrong doing, media outraging, ED jumping, CBI entering, SIT constituting!"

Reacting to the thread, Amruta referred to Priyanka as “Madam chatur" and said, “Madam Chatur-earlier you falsely claimed that I brought benefits to AxisBank & now you are challenging my honesty? Of course-after gaining ur confidence,if someone-had approached you to close cases by offering money-you would have helped such person thru ur master-that’s your Aukaat".

Priyanka was quick to respond and referred to Priyanka as “Ms Fad-noise" and said why the demand for an independent investigation has rattled her so much.

“Thankfully my aukaat isn’t taking designer clothes for promotion that leads to messy situations later, Ms Fad-noise. I don’t know why a demand for independent investigation has rattled you so much& honestly you should have reported her the day she gave you money making tips!"

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra extended support to Priyanka and wrote, “I agree Priyanka. Amazing how some women fall to this low budget hindi movie dialogue like “aukat"!! I mean wth even uses words like that in real life. What a loony!"

On Amruta’s complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered on February 20 at the Malabar Hill police station against the woman, identified by her as Aniksha, and her father, the official said.

