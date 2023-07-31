Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » Mumbai: Doctor Commits Suicide by Injecting Himself with Drug at TB Hospital

Mumbai: Doctor Commits Suicide by Injecting Himself with Drug at TB Hospital

Dr Adinath Patil hailed from Jalgaon in northern Maharashtra was pursuing an MD degree at KEM Hospital in Parel

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 17:49 IST

Mumbai, India

The incident took place on Sunday when Patil was deputed on duty at TB Hospital in Sewri area of central Mumbai. (Representative Image/News18)
The incident took place on Sunday when Patil was deputed on duty at TB Hospital in Sewri area of central Mumbai. (Representative Image/News18)

A 24-year-old doctor allegedly committed suicide by injecting himself with a drug at the civic-run Tuberculosis Hospital in Sewri here, police said on Monday.

Dr Adinath Patil hailed from Jalgaon in northern Maharashtra was pursuing an MD degree at KEM Hospital in Parel, an official said.

The incident took place on Sunday when Patil was deputed on duty at TB Hospital in Sewri area of central Mumbai, he said.

On Monday morning, Patil was found unconscious in the restroom of the hospital, where two wards are reserved for patients of KEM Hospital undergoing treatment for tuberculosis, the official said.

The doctor was rushed to KEM Hospital, but declared dead, he said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Grosses Rs 85 cr Worldwide | Saif, Sara Star Together | SRK's New 'Jawan' Song

    • The police recovered a syringe and two vials of a drug, which the doctor allegedly injected himself with and it proved fatal, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg police station.

    Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 31, 2023, 17:49 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 17:49 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App