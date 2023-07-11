Mumbai: Doctor Loses Rs 1.40 Lakh to Online Trickster While Ordering Samosas

A 27-year-old doctor of civic run KEM hospital in Mumbai was duped of Rs 1.40 lakh after he ordered 25 plates of samosas from a popular eatery in Sion, a police official said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday between 8.30 am to 10.30 am, the official said.

“The victim and his colleagues had planned a picnic at Karjat and had ordered samosas for the journey. He placed the order after locating the eatery’s number online. When he called on the number, the one who answered asked him to pay Rs 1,500 as advance," he said.