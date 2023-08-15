Mumbai: 1 Dead After Fire Breaks Out on 6th Floor of Residential Building in Santacruz

A 65-year-old man was killed and a woman was injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in suburban Santacruz (West) on Tuesday afternoon. As per Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze broke out on the sixth floor of the Hari-Preet building on Tagore Road in Santacruz (West).

The incident was reported at 3.47 pm. It was a level 1 fire incident in the building that was ground plus seven-storey.

A man and a woman were rescued by fire brigade personnel donning special Breathing Apparatus suits from the sixth floor through the staircase, the official said, adding that the man was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

The woman was treated on-site by 108 ambulance service doctors and discharged.