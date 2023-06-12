Mumbai: Five Boys Drown in Sea Near Juhu Beach, Search Ops Underway

Five boys drowned in the sea near Juhu Beach in Mumbai on Monday.
The incident took place in the evening and the search operation is underway.
The boys, aged between 12 to 15 years, drowned in the sea nearly half kilometre from the shore while one of their friends was rescued by a local fisherman, NDTV reported.
An official said high tide in the sea is creating difficulties in search operations.
first published: June 12, 2023, 19:41 IST
last updated: June 12, 2023, 20:34 IST