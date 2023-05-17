Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Home » India » Mumbai: Four-year-old Girl Dies After Glass Counter of Shop Falls on Her

Mumbai: Four-year-old Girl Dies After Glass Counter of Shop Falls on Her

The shop owner and his employee were arrested following the incident

A four-year-old girl died after the glass counter at a chips shop fell on her in suburban Jogeshwari (East), police said on Wednesday.

The shop owner and his employee were arrested following the incident, said an official of Meghwadi police station.

Sanjana Chavan, the girl, and her two friends walked into the shop around 10 am on Tuesday and were dangling by the glass counter as the shop owner was attending other customers, he said.

The heavy glass counter came off and fell on her. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead upon admission, the official said.

The 47-year-old shop owner and his 34-year-old employee were arrested under Indian Penal Code section 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence) and probe was on, the official said.

