Mumbai: Heavy Rains Lash Parts of City, More Showers Likely in Next 48 Hrs

Incessant rains lashed several parts of Mumbai and its suburbs on Sunday, created, creating traffic woes for commuters. The India Meteorological Department, in its Sunday bulletin, said light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs for the next 48 hours.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, 16 mm of rainfall was recorded by the Santacruz weather station while 15.6mm showers were recorded by the Colaba observatory.

With the latest showers, Mumbai recorded the highest level of August rain this year, Indian Express reported.

The IMD on Saturday also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad for the next 24 hours. As per a Hindustan Times report, the water stock in Mumbai’s seven lakes registered a marginal rise on Saturday while touching 86.48% mark of the total capacity.

An official said that 24 out of 28 dams in Maharashtra’s Raigad district have overflowed so far, in this monsoon season. According to the district revenue department, the total water storage in all the reservoirs in the district is currently at 94.9 per cent. The intensity of rainfall increased on Friday with spells of moderate showers and flooded the city and its neighbouring districts.

Earlier this year, the landslide of Irshalwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad, triggered by the monsoon rains killed at least 27 people and left many homeless.