'No Honking Day' to be Observed in Mumbai on June 14; Violators to Face Action | Details Here

The Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday said it will observe ‘No Honking Day’ on Wednesday (June 14) and urged Mumbaikars to participate in the drive against unnecessary honking that causes noise pollution and has an adverse impact on one’s health. It also said those found honking unnecessarily will face action under the Motor Vehicle Act and Environment Protection Act.

Issuing a notice on Twitter, Mumbai traffic police said, “Motorists are advised to ensure that horns of their vehicles are as per guidelines in Rule No. 119 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules of 1989…Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai urges all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicle on 14 June 2023 and other days as well."

Advertisement

‘WELCOME TO THE HONKING CAPITAL OF THE WORLD’

In 2020, Mumbai Police had shared a nearly two-minute video on Twitter asking people not to horn unnecesarily. The video begins with, “Mumbai. Welcome to the honking capital of the world. Here people honk even when the signal is red. May be they think by honking, they can make the signal turn green faster?"

It went on to say, “We, the Mumbai Police were itching to do something about this."

Advertisement

The short clip shows the police installing the decibel meters in few locations including CSMT, Bandra, Peddar Road, Hindmata and the following day the signals automatically restored at 90 seconds as the meter reached 85 dB.

Commuters looked shocked when a message was displayed on a post, “Honk more, Wait More." The clip ends with two police personnel sharing a ‘Hi-5’ giving out a short message, “Feel free to honk, if you don’t mind waiting."