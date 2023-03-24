Home » India » Mumbai: Couples Dies, 3 Injured Due to Knife Attack in DB Nagar Area

Mumbai: Couples Dies, 3 Injured Due to Knife Attack in DB Nagar Area

The couple who died, lived next door to the accused, and the remaining three people are undergoing treatment at a hospital

Last Updated: March 24, 2023, 19:34 IST

Mumbai, India

The attack took place under the local police station limits (Representative image/News18)
At least 2 people were killed during a knife attack in DB Marg area on Friday. The attack took place under the local police station limits and 5 people were attacked, reports said. The other 3 are critically injured.

The deceased, identified as Jayendra Mestri and Nila Mestri, were a married couple. The attacker was reportedly angry and mentally unstable and had recently left his family, a Maharashtra Times report said.

The couple who died, lived next door to the accused, and the remaining three people are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The DB Nagar Police have detained the accused and further investigation is underway.

first published: March 24, 2023, 18:43 IST
last updated: March 24, 2023, 19:34 IST
