Mumbai: Labourer Dies of Electrocution While Cleaning Drain

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 20:13 IST

Mumbai, India

The unidentified labourer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead(Representative Image-Shutterstock)
A labourer died of electrocution while cleaning a drain in suburban Santacruz here on Sunday, a fire official said.

The incident took place in Santacruz east area in the afternoon, he said.

The labourer was hired to clean a private drain of a pathology centre, where he suffered an electric shock due to a motor running at the site, the official said.

    • The unidentified labourer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said, adding that the Vakola police is probing the death.

    first published: July 23, 2023, 20:13 IST
    last updated: July 23, 2023, 20:13 IST
