Mumbai Bandstand Murder: Lifeguard Charged with Killing MBBS Student Who 'Refused Sex'

Mithu Singh, a lifeguard, has been charged by the crime branch for the murder of MBBS student Swadichha Sane at Bandstand in Bandra in 2021. The chargesheet is based on the “last person seen" theory, with the motive being attributed to Sane’s refusal to have sexual relations with Singh.

According to the police, Singh and Sane had a scuffle which resulted in either him pushing her or her falling fatally on the rocks. However, her body has not yet been found.

Singh confessed to killing Sane and disposing of her body in the sea. He also showed the police where he had dumped the body. Sane’s father had filed a missing complaint in Boisar on November 29, 2021, and the case was later transferred to the Bandra police station. The crime branch took over the investigation this year and registered a murder case.

Under criminal law, the last person seen with the victim is usually considered the prime suspect and is part of the circumstantial evidence.

Police Files 1790-Page Chargesheet

Mumbai Police has filed a 1790-page charge sheet in the murder case, an official said on Tuesday. It consists of statements of 125 witnesses, including four prime ones, among other evidence, he said.

According to cops, Singh then allegedly took a floating tube and dragged her body into the sea before returning to the shore.

The chargesheet also mentioned that the accused intentionally gave her 13 missed calls after putting her phone on flight mode.

In this case, Mithu Singh and his friend Jabbar Ansari were arrested and are in jail. Mitthu Singh had a Chinese food stall at Bandra.

Mithu and Sane were last seen together on the night of November 29, 2021, at Bandstand.

The statements of two security guards of a hotel and two employees working as Chinese stall of Mithu, who saw them together, have been recorded in front of the Metropolitan Magistrate under CrPC Section 164.

