Mumbai Likely to Witness Monsoon Onset on Weekend Post Cyclone Biparjoy Delay, IMD Predicts

The onset of the southwest monsoon in the Indian mainland was delayed this year, occurring on June 8, which is a week later than its usual arrival

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 18:46 IST

Mumbai, India

The monsoon reached coastal Ratnagiri on June 11 but was unable to advance further due to cyclone Biparjoy. (File Image: PTI)


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said the southeast monsoon is anticipated to progress in Maharashtra and reach Mumbai between June 23-25, following a ten-day delay caused by cyclone Biparjoy.

SG Kamble, the head of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Mumbai, explained that the monsoon reached coastal Ratnagiri on June 11 but was unable to advance further due to cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall near Jakhau on the Kutch coast of Gujarat last Thursday. However, Kamble noted that current conditions are becoming favorable for its further progress, with Mumbai likely to be hit over the weekend between June 23-25.

The development comes amidst various parts of Maharashtra, particularly the Vidarbha region, experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

The onset of the southwest monsoon in the Indian mainland was delayed this year, occurring on June 8, which is a week later than its usual arrival. Typically, the southwest monsoon begins over Kerala around June 1.

    • Meanwhile, the Meteorological Office mentioned that pre-monsoon rain has showered parts of Odisha, especially the coastal belt comprising the state capital Bhubaneswar, on Thursday. Senior weather scientist Uma Shankar Das stated that the monsoon is expected to enter Odisha in the next few days, with the MeT office confirming favorable conditions for its advancement in a tweet.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    first published: June 22, 2023, 18:38 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 18:46 IST
