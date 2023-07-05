Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Mumbai Local Train Brushes Against Platform at Mumbra Station in Thane; Suburban Services on Route Hit

Mumbai Local Train Brushes Against Platform at Mumbra Station in Thane; Suburban Services on Route Hit

This unusual occurrence happened when the train, which had started its journey from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), was arriving at the Mumbra station. Nobody was injured in it

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 23:45 IST

Thane, India

Some commuters tweeted that the incident led to a delay of 45 minutes to one hour for other trains on the route. (Photo: News18)
Some commuters tweeted that the incident led to a delay of 45 minutes to one hour for other trains on the route. (Photo: News18)

A Mumbai local train brushed against the edge of a platform at the Mumbra station in neighbouring Thane district on its way to Titwala on Wednesday night, leading to disruption of services and bunching of trains for some time, officials said.

This unusual occurrence happened when the train, which had started its journey from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), was arriving at the Mumbra station. Nobody was injured in it, they said.

Talking to PTI, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure, said the incident occurred when the slow train was arriving on platform number 1 of the station at around 9.20 pm.

Advertisement

“There was no report of injury to any passenger," Manaspure said, adding that the motorman of the train immediately applied brakes and stopped the train on sensing that it brushed against the platform.

In its official statement about the incident, the Central Railway clarified that it was not a derailment.

Manaspure said that after the incident, the motorman and other staff thoroughly checked the local train before it departed for Kalyan at 9.45 pm.

“The train was then cancelled at Kalyan and sent to Kalva carshed for a detailed inspection," he said.

A few suburban locals were detained behind this suburban train and they also passed from the spot at a restricted speed as a precautionary measure.

The incident led to bunching of suburban services for some time and also led to disruption of suburban services.

Advertisement

Commuters complained that the trains on slow lines were badly affected due to the incident and as a result the crowds on the trains and platforms also swelled.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Some commuters tweeted that the incident led to a delay of 45 minutes to one hour for other trains on the route.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: July 05, 2023, 23:45 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 23:45 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App