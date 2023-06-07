Trends :Mumbai Mira Road MurderWrestler ProtestIndira Gandhi Assassination Odisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » Mumbai Local Train: Harbour Line Services Disrupted After Fire Near Nerul Station

Mumbai Local Train: Harbour Line Services Disrupted After Fire Near Nerul Station

Mumbai Local Trains Services: Officials said both up and down line suburban services have been held up between Panvel to Nerul section as a precautionary measure

Advertisement

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 10:11 IST

Mumbai, India

The Harbour line had been facing disruption since morning. The first was because of a short circuit and then a fire broke out near Nerul station, causing inconvenience to the office-goers during peak hours. (Twitter/@sgunjawale)
The Harbour line had been facing disruption since morning. The first was because of a short circuit and then a fire broke out near Nerul station, causing inconvenience to the office-goers during peak hours. (Twitter/@sgunjawale)

Harbour Line services have been disrupted after fire broke out near Nerul station. Both up and down line suburban services of Mumbai local train have been held up between Panvel to Nerul section as a precautionary measure, officials said on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Harbour route had been facing disruption since morning. The first was because of a short circuit and then a fire broke out near Nerul station, causing inconvenience to the office-goers during peak hours.

The Free Press Journal stated that a short circuit occurred on the track between Juinagar and Nerul stations, leading to an overhead wire breakage. Subsequently, a significant fire broke out for a brief period. As a result, the service on the harbor line was affected. Train services between Nerul and Panvel were halted briefly.

Advertisement

The publication quoted the Central Railway officials as saying that the short circuit was reported on a yard line around 7 am in the morning following which the issue was rectified in the next 20 minutes. However, the incident has caused a delay of 5 to 10 minutes, they added.

Some commuters took to Twitter to post pictures of the rush at stations due to train delay.

Last month, suburban services on the Harbour line of the Central Railway were affected for nearly 30 minutes after a man climbed on the rooftop of a local train at CSMT, an incident which disrupted the train schedule.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • In Mumbai, the Harbour line’s termini are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Goregaon and Panvel on the CSMT-Goregaon, CSMT-Panvel and Panvel-Goregaon routes. At Wadala Road, the line branches into two. The first line joins with the Western line at Mahim and terminates at Goregaon.

    The second line follows through Mankhurd into the city of Navi Mumbai, where it again branches out into two lines, one going to Thane (Trans-Harbour Line) and the other to Panvel. The first stop outside Mumbai is the township of Vashi.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sumedha KirtiSumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both a...Read More

    first published: June 07, 2023, 08:47 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 10:11 IST
    Read More