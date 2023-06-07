Mumbai Local Train: Harbour Line Services Disrupted After Fire Near Nerul Station

Harbour Line services have been disrupted after fire broke out near Nerul station. Both up and down line suburban services of Mumbai local train have been held up between Panvel to Nerul section as a precautionary measure, officials said on Wednesday.

According to reports, the Harbour route had been facing disruption since morning. The first was because of a short circuit and then a fire broke out near Nerul station, causing inconvenience to the office-goers during peak hours.

The Free Press Journal stated that a short circuit occurred on the track between Juinagar and Nerul stations, leading to an overhead wire breakage. Subsequently, a significant fire broke out for a brief period. As a result, the service on the harbor line was affected. Train services between Nerul and Panvel were halted briefly.

The publication quoted the Central Railway officials as saying that the short circuit was reported on a yard line around 7 am in the morning following which the issue was rectified in the next 20 minutes. However, the incident has caused a delay of 5 to 10 minutes, they added.

Some commuters took to Twitter to post pictures of the rush at stations due to train delay.

Last month, suburban services on the Harbour line of the Central Railway were affected for nearly 30 minutes after a man climbed on the rooftop of a local train at CSMT, an incident which disrupted the train schedule.