In Mumbai’s neighbourhood, a man allegedly strangulated his wife, went to work and then returned to inform police. A police officer said that the man killed his as he “doubted her character".

The accused killed his wife in the early hours of Monday in Palghar district’s Nalasopara. He was arrested in the evening, the official added.

Last month, a 27-year-old man in Nalasopara had allegedly killed his live-in partner and hid her body in a bed box at their residence.

According to police, accused Hardik Shah stayed at Sita Sadan society in Nalasopara with Megha Dhan Singh Torvi. The couple had allegedly told their real estate agent, landlord and neighbours that they were married.

The neighbours alerted the police when a foul smell began to emanate from inside the victim’s rented house. The body was found stuffed in a mattress. Hardik Shah was arrested by police while he was trying to escape after killing his live-in partner.

A police official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying that the accused was jobless and the couple used to quarrel often. During one such quarrel he allegedly killed her, the official added.

Two weeks ago, barely 6 km from Nala Sopara, a man allegedly stabbed his 60-year-old mother-in-law to death. “The accused was not on good terms with his wife and her family member and frequently quarrelled," a police officer said.

The murder took place in Palghar district’s Virar on February 24 during a heated argument at their house. The man’s mother-in-law tried to save her daughter from being beaten by him. In the process, she got stabbed with a sharp weapon and suffered a serious injury, the official added.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment, he said. A case was registered under section 302 (murder) was registered against the accused.

