WhatsApp Call, Heavy Ransom and a Fake Video: Why This Mumbai Man Got Himself Kidnapped

Mumbai Police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly faking his own kidnapping to recover money from family to repay his debts, the police said on Thursday.

According to ANI, Jitendra Joshi, a resident of Mumbai allegedly fakes his own kidnapping and asked his family for money for ransom. He was planning to use the money to repay his debts.

The accused was, however, found during the investigation and got arrested.

Senior inspector of Bangur Nagar police station, Pramod Tawde, told ANI that the accused, identified as Jitendra Joshi (27) staged his kidnapping and demanded a ransom of five lakh rupees from his own father.

Joshi’s wife reportedly received a WhatsApp call about her husband’s kidnapping and the perpetrator demanded Rs 5 lakh in ransom. The family, immediately registered a police complaint following which the probe began.

During the investigation, the police found a video in which Jitendra Joshi was seen tied up with a rope to a tempo parked within the limits of Bangur Nagar police station, reported ANI.

Later, the police learned that the video of the fake kidnapping was filmed by Jitendra himself, with the help of a friend.

He was found 12 hours later and during the interrogation disclosed that he faked his own kidnapping as he needed money to settle his debts.

The accused has been arrested and sent to police custody till June 3.