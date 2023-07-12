Trends :Weather NewsPM Modi France VisitDelhi FloodsBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
Home » India » Mumbai: Man Held for Duping Senior Citizen on Street, Confesses to Committing 28 Similar Crimes

Mumbai: Man Held for Duping Senior Citizen on Street, Confesses to Committing 28 Similar Crimes

Cops are now on the lookout for Mangade’s accomplice Vijay Tambe, who is on the run, said the official from Kasturba Marg police station in Borivali.

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 00:07 IST

Mumbai, India

Cops are now on the lookout for Mangade’s accomplice Vijay Tambe, who is on the run, said the official from Kasturba Marg police station in Borivali. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
Cops are now on the lookout for Mangade’s accomplice Vijay Tambe, who is on the run, said the official from Kasturba Marg police station in Borivali. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

A 50-year-old man has been arrested here for stealing jewellery from senior citizens on the street by tricking them to hand over their ornaments and money to him after posing as a well-meaning individual, an official said on Tuesday.

Accused Sanjay Mangade was arrested on July 9 on the complaint of a 62-year-old in the western suburb of Borivali, said the official. His interrogation revealed that he has targeted 28 more senior citizens in Mumbai and its adjoining areas.

Cops are now on the lookout for Mangade’s accomplice Vijay Tambe, who is on the run, said the official from Kasturba Marg police station in Borivali.

Advertisement

In his complaint, the senior citizen said the accused approached him on June 23 saying, “Do you recognise me?". Mangade showed much concern and told him that there is a police check ahead and he shouldn’t be wearing any gold jewellery, the official said.

Mangade persuaded the complainant to hand over his gold chain, ring and cash, collectively worth nearly Rs 75,000, to him. While he wrapped the valuables and money in paper and gave back the packet, the complainant found them missing when he opened it at home later.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • During their probe, the police found that the accused targeted only senior citizens. They went through footage from several surveillance cameras and worked on technical inputs to nab Mangade from Mahim on July 9, the official said.

    The police have also urged citizens not to trust unknown persons on the street. Instead, they should approach the nearest police station, the official added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 12, 2023, 00:07 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 00:07 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App