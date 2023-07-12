Mumbai: Man Held for Duping Senior Citizen on Street, Confesses to Committing 28 Similar Crimes

A 50-year-old man has been arrested here for stealing jewellery from senior citizens on the street by tricking them to hand over their ornaments and money to him after posing as a well-meaning individual, an official said on Tuesday.

Accused Sanjay Mangade was arrested on July 9 on the complaint of a 62-year-old in the western suburb of Borivali, said the official. His interrogation revealed that he has targeted 28 more senior citizens in Mumbai and its adjoining areas.

Cops are now on the lookout for Mangade’s accomplice Vijay Tambe, who is on the run, said the official from Kasturba Marg police station in Borivali.

In his complaint, the senior citizen said the accused approached him on June 23 saying, “Do you recognise me?". Mangade showed much concern and told him that there is a police check ahead and he shouldn’t be wearing any gold jewellery, the official said.

Mangade persuaded the complainant to hand over his gold chain, ring and cash, collectively worth nearly Rs 75,000, to him. While he wrapped the valuables and money in paper and gave back the packet, the complainant found them missing when he opened it at home later.