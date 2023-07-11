Mumbai: Man Held for Sexually Assaulting Live-in Partner's 10-year-old Daughter

Trends :Weather NewsPM Modi France VisitDelhi FloodsBihar ProtestsChandrayaan-3
A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act

July 11, 2023

Mumbai, India

The accused had sexually assaulted the victim on several occasions on the pretext of playing a game with her. (PTI)
A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting the 10-year-old daughter of his live-in partner in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said.

The incident took place in the Asalpha locality, where the accused lived with his partner and her two daughters, an official said.

The accused had sexually assaulted the victim on several occasions on the pretext of playing a game with her, he said.

    • The abuse came to light when the girl confided in her aunt, who approached the police with a complaint, the official said.

    A case has been registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    July 11, 2023
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 23:21 IST
