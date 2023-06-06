Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestMumbai Hostel MurderJaisalmer Viral VideoOdisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Killed By Four Friends Over Splitting Rs 10,000 Food Bill on Birthday

Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Killed By Four Friends Over Splitting Rs 10,000 Food Bill on Birthday

A dispute arose between the victim and his friends on sharing the bill, but the former settled the matter by paying from his pockets.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 12:44 IST

Mumbai, India

Nikhil Tannir had gone missing during a trekking trip with his family. (Representational Image/ANI)
Nikhil Tannir had gone missing during a trekking trip with his family. (Representational Image/ANI)

An 18-year-old boy was killed by his friends after birthday celebrations in Mumbai’s suburb Govandi last week. According to reports, four of his friends — two of whom were minors — killed him following a dispute over splitting a food invoice of Rs 10,000.

On Monday, the police official reported that two of the suspects, aged 19 and 22 and originally from Uttar Pradesh, were detained in Gujarat, while the minor boys turned themselves in and were taken into custody.

According to the Shivaji Nagar police official, the victim had organised a birthday party at a ‘dhaba’ (roadside eatery) on May 31 and the food bill came to around Rs 10,000.

A dispute arose between the victim and his friends on sharing the bill, but the former settled the matter by paying from his pockets.

Later, the four accused organised another birthday party and invited their friend for the event. After feeding him cake, they attacked him with sharp weapons multiple times, leaving him dead, said the official.

    • After the incident came to light, the two minors, aged 17, surrendered before the police, while their major friends were nabbed from Ahmedabad by the Mumbai crime branch on June 2 when they were trying to flee to their hometown Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

    The underage boys were sent to a correction home, while the other two accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 302 (murder), said the official.

    first published: June 06, 2023, 11:36 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 12:44 IST
