Mumbai: Man Murdered in Malwani, Five Out of Eight Accused Arrested

The incident took place at 2:30 pm in Ambujwadi area of the northern suburb on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Ejaz Abdul Sheikh

August 31, 2023

While four persons were held from the spot, Unit XI of the Crime Branch arrested main accused Mansoor Sayyad Afsar Ali alias Sitti (Representative Image- Shutterstock)
A man was beaten to death by eight persons in Malwani in Mumbai over an old enmity, after which five persons were arrested, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at 2:30 pm in Ambujwadi area of the northern suburb on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Ejaz Abdul Sheikh, he said.

“Eight persons assaulted him with sticks, stones, a bat and a rod over some previous enmity. The main accused and four others, including two women, were arrested within four hours of the incident with the help of the Crime Branch," he said.

    • While four persons were held from the spot, Unit XI of the Crime Branch arrested main accused Mansoor Sayyad Afsar Ali alias Sitti, he said.

    They have been remanded in police custody till September 5, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    August 31, 2023
    last updated: August 31, 2023, 23:22 IST
