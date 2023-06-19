Trends :PM Modi in USYoga DayDelhi NewsFuel Prices TodayAdipurush Row
Mumbai: Man Murders 'Girlfriend' In Moving Autorickshaw, Tries To Flee

Following an argument between the couple inside the auto, the accused allegedly slit the woman's throat and fled from the scene

Curated By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 19:43 IST

Mumbai, India

The woman and the accused knew each other and the incident was triggered by some quarrel. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
A man allegedly slit the throat of his “girlfriend" inside a moving autorickshaw in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area on Monday, attempted to kill himself with the same weapon and flee from the spot, police said.

The incident occurred in Dutt Nagar on Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai. Following an argument between the couple inside the auto, the accused allegedly slit the woman’s throat and fled from the scene.

“Deepak Borse slit the throat of Panchshila Jamdar inside a moving autorickshaw. She got out of the vehicle to escape but fell some down some distance away. Borse tried to end his life by gashing his neck with the same sharp-edged weapon," an official said.

“Passersby alerted the police. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital where the woman was declared brought dead. The accused is recuperating," he added.

According to a police official, the woman and the accused were acquainted with each other, and the incident was sparked by a quarrel that broke out between them inside the autorickshaw.

    • The police are currently in the process of registering a murder case against the accused.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    first published: June 19, 2023, 19:35 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 19:43 IST
