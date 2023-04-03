Mumbai Man Performing Dangerous Bike Stunt in Viral Clip Held; Accused a History-sheeter, Says Police

Days after a video of a Mumbai man performing dangerous stunts on a bike with two other women on it, the city police have arrested the rider and his license has been suspended.

In the video, a man was seen performing a wheele with one girl sitting in front of him and another sitting pillion. The man is seen lifting the front wheels off the road and riding on for several meters.

The accused is a history-sheeter with cases registered against him at Antop Hill and Wadala TT police stations, PTI said quoting Mumbai police officials.

“Recently, a video of the accused performing a dangerous stunt on his bike with two girls went viral on social media. The incident had occurred in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area of the city. After the video surfaced, a case was registered against him and a team was formed to nab him," an official said.

The accused was reportedly held following a tip-off, the official added.

According to police, he was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, and further investigation is underway.

What stood out in the video was that while it could be absolutely scary for someone watching it, those on the bike seemed totally thrilled by the stunt they were part of. The women, especially the one sitting in front of the rider facing the back, appeared to be waving, smiling and even showing off gang signs mid-stunt. Neither of the three passengers had helmets on.

