Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Oshiwara Furniture Market, Attempts to Douse Blaze Underway

Attempts to douse the fire are underway and eight fire engines have arrived on the spot, reports said

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 12:38 IST

Mumbai, India

The incident took place on Monday morning at around 11 am at a furniture godown (PTI/File)
A massive fire broke out in Mumbai’s Oshiwara furniture market in Jogeshwari. Attempts to douse the fire are underway and eight fire engines have arrived on the spot, reports said. So far, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties.

The incident took place on Monday morning at around 11 am at a furniture godown. Some ambulances have also arrived on the spot, in case any injury is reported.

Further details are awaited.

first published: March 13, 2023, 12:03 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 12:38 IST
