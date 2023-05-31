Mumbai: Monsoon Control Room to Address Civic Complaints at MMRDA Project Sites

The MMRDA has set up a control room to resolve civic complaints in the monsoon. Mumbai rains often lead to flood-like situations, bringing daily life to a standstill due to which the authorities have to attend to numerous complaints and take swift action.

The monsoon control room will become functional from June 1 and will remain active till September 30. The staff will be working in three shifts to take round-the-clock follow-ups on complaints. They will also interact with different disaster management agencies – BMC control room, public works department, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd among others – to exchange information and data.

The control room has been set up to minimise inconvenience to vehicular traffic and pedestrians at different MMRDA project sites across the city. People will be able to seek help from the control room on issues like uprooted trees, waterlogging, accidents, traffic snarls, potholes among others.

Important and busy roads like Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway in the suburbs were transferred to the BMC from the MMRDA at the end of 2022. At present, the development authority is carrying out projects like Metro rail, MTHL, extension of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Airoli-Katai Naka tunnel-cum-elevated road, Sewri-Worli connector, Cheda Nagar junction improvement and roadworks and bridge construction in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The following MMRDA helpline numbers will be operational from June 1: 022-26591241, 022-26594176, 8657402090 and 1800228801.

“The contractors have been asked to strictly adhere to safety measures. They are also instructed to stringently follow norms as far as barricading, reinstatement of the damaged roadworks, clearing and disposal of the muck on the roads is concerned, the contractors will also maintain dewatering pumps of adequate capacity where there is no connectivity to storm water drains and also at the water logging spots," said metropolitan commissioner SVR Srinivas in a statement issued by the MMRDA.