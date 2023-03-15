A decomposed body of a woman, aged between 50 and 55, was found in a plastic bag in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area. The body was recovered from a cupboard and sent for post-mortem. Police said initial investigation suggests that victim’s daughter may have killed her.

“The decomposed body of the woman was found in a plastic bag on the first floor of Ibrahim Kasam building. The 22-year-old daughter of the dead woman was taken into custody for questioning," said DCP Pravin Mundhe.

Mumbai police said that they were informed about the incident on Tuesday evening. An investigation is underway and further details are awaited, an officer said.

Sources said that the murder is likely to have taken place days ago, considering the condition of the body. A missing complaint was filed by the victim’s brother at Kalachowki police station, following which the officers spoke to the neighbours.

The neighbours told police that they had not seen the victim for approximately two months. Sources said that despite the body being in a decomposed state, neither the police nor the neighbours could notice any kind of stench.

In another case, the police found a 19-year-old man hanging with his hands and legs tied with ropes from a bamboo scaffolding on the 12th floor of an under-construction in Chinchpokli.

Local reports stated that the victim was identified as Masud Miya Ramzan Sarkar, a native of West Bengal. He worked as a carpenter at construction sites with his brother Mujahid. The police said he had gone missing a day before his body was discovered on Monday.

A month ago, police had found a body in the cavity of a bed in Mumbai’s neighbouring, Nalasopara area. A 30-year-old man had allegedly murdered his live-in-partner in their rented flat and hid the body in a bed box.

The accused, Hardik Shah, was arrested from the Nagda junction railway station in Madhya Pradesh as he tried to escape by the Paschim Express train. Hardik, a Mira Road resident, was unemployed and his live-partner, Megha Torvi, worked as a nurse. Hardik told the police that their frequent fights over monetary matters led him to kill her.

