Seven Dead, 13 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision on Mumbai-Nagpur Old Highway

Seven Dead, 13 Injured in Bus-Truck Collision on Mumbai-Nagpur Old Highway

Emergency services had swiftly responded to the scene, providing immediate medical assistance to the injured.

Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:04 IST

Mumbai, India

The incident took place at around 7 am on Mumbai-Nagpur old highway.
In a devastating incident around 7am on Mumbai-Nagpur old highway, an ST bus and a truck collided, killing seven people and injuring 13 others. The injured have been rushed to Sindkhedaraja Hospital for further treatment and care.

A tragic accident occurred in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district when a bus traveling from Pune to Mehekar collided with a high-speed truck approaching from the opposite direction.

Visuals from the spot looked like the impact was such that the truck, which appeared to be of a logistic firm, got lifted from the ground. Apart from authorities, locals were also seen aiding the rescue operations.

In another incident,  at least five people were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck hit a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Maharashtra’s Amravati district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at around 11pm on Monday on Daryapur-Anjangaon Road under Khallar police station limits in Amravati, located nearly 650 km from the state capital Mumbai, he said.

Most of the victims were from one family. They were returning to Daryapur after attending a family function, the official said. The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Daryapur, he said.

first published: May 23, 2023, 09:36 IST
last updated: May 23, 2023, 11:04 IST
