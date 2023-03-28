Mumbai: Newly Constructed 4-Lane Cantilever Bridge Opens in Versova, to Reduce Traffic for Commuters

A four-lane newly constructed Cantilever bridge was thrown open to the public in Mumbai’s Versova on Monday. Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the unveiling of the bridge on Versova creek recently.

The 918-meter-long balanced cantilever bridge on Varsova creek consists of four lanes, which will provide significant traffic relief to the Mumbai-Surat corridor, Gadkari said.

The total length includes the balanced cantilever bridge of 917.875 meters and both approaches of 1.33 km. Rajan Vichare, the MP from Thane, also visited the site of the bridge a couple of days back to review its progress. The project started on the Surat side of NH 8 with a total length of 2.25 km.

Advertisement

Presently, there are two bridges on either side of the Versova bridge near Ghodbunder on National Highway 8, a Hindustan Times report said. Out of the two, the one on the downstream side was in a bad condition and was renovated in 2013–2014. It was opened to the public with a 15-tonne maximum load restriction.

Read all the Latest India News here