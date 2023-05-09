Mumbai: No Police NOC Required to Rent Flats; Check Guidelines

It is a good day for house hunters who are looking to rent a space in Mumbai as the police have made the process hassle-free for you.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday issues an order making police No Objection Certificate non-mandatory to rent out a flat or an apartment.

Earlier, it was necessary to obtain a NOC to rent a house and upload the details of the potential tenant on a dedicated portal for the police.

Notably, while the NOC is no longer required, landlords or flat owners are still required to provide necessary details about their tenants for police records. Here are the guidelines that one needs to follow:

In a public notification, the police said that the citizens can provide information about flat/house rent to Mumbai Police in the following ways -

By applying online, or

By submitting documents directly to the concerned Police Station, or

By sending the application through a registered post to the concerned police station.

The police said that online services have been provided to the citizens to furnish information to the Mumbai Police about the flat/house on rent within the limits of the Mumbai Police.

Anyone who provides wrong or false information will be liable for legal actions.

