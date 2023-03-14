Mumbai: One Dead, Families Rendered Homeless in Major Fire in Malad Slums

An unidentified person was charred to death, while several families were rendered homeless after a major fire broke out in slums in suburban Malad on late Monday afternoon, a Fire Brigade official said.

The level 3 (major) fire engulfed slums located in the Appa Pada locality in Anand Nagar of the western suburb and has been brought under control, he said.

According to the official, 2,000 to 3,000 hutments spread across an area of 10,000 square metres were gutted in the blaze.

“It was a level three fire confined to household articles, electric wiring, electric installation, LPG cylinders, cloths, bed cushions etc," he said.

Advertisement

Efforts were on to find out any injured or missing person, the official added.

One person was charred to death, while several others were rendered homeless and they have been provided temporary accommodation and food at three places, the official said.

The deceased has not been identified yet, he said.

Senior civic officials visited the fire site.

Smoke billowing out of the area could be seen from several kilometres away.

No details were immediately available on the cause of the fire.

Read all the Latest India News here