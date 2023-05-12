Mumbai: Parel Bridge Repair Work to Keep Road Shut for 8 More Days; Check Here for Updated Timings

The Parel TT flyover bridge located on Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in the vicinity of Dadar has been shut down on Wednesday for proposed repair work. The closure will last until May 20 to ensure the safety of the public by avoiding any potential “danger, obstruction, or inconvenience", the Mumbai Police said in a statement.

There shall be road closure for all types of motor vehicles on Parel TT for 11 pm to 6 am in order to facilitate smooth movement of traffic during the proposed repair work of the flyover bridge and to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the people, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Traffic, Mumbai, Gaurav Singh.

The police has suggested two optional routes, one in which “traffic towards Dadar TT from North bound of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar road will go through slip road of Parel TT bridge and slip road of Hindmata bridge."

The other route suggested for public is “traffic moving towards Byculla from South bound of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar road will go through slip road of Hindmata bridge and slip road of Parel TT bridge."

Meanwhile, the Delisle rail overbridge (ROB) in Lower Parel is expected to be open by July after being closed for public for five years. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been working on the reconstruction of the bridge in two phases, officials said in April. The first arm was set to open by the first week of May, according to officials in April. The BMC aims to complete the entire bridge construction by June 30.

The new timeline was announced after the civic body missed its earlier two deadlines in June and December last year.

After an audit report by a team of experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay flagged concerns about its structural stability, the bridge was closed in August 2018. The closure resulted in considerable inconvenience for both vehicular traffic and pedestrians in the area.